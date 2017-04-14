Crime recap: three assaults, one involving those Mission red lanes

A bus driver and 20-year-old suspect got into an argument on Mission and 22nd street at 6 p.m. Thursday when the driver exited his bus to take a photo of the suspect’s car blocking the red bus lane, according to the SFPD crime report.

The suspect wasn’t happy. He took the driver’s phone, pushed him and threw the phone on the ground. He then drive away. No arrests were made and no injuries incurred.

Later Thursday night, two suspects – a young man and a woman – told a 20-year-old man at 20th and Mission streets they wanted his money. The victim refused, eliciting a punch and more threats. The victim complied and the suspects fled southbound on Mission Street.

Early this morning at 2:20 a.m., two men and a woman, all in their 40s, hailed a cab. At the 14th and Folsom drop off point, they informed the driver they had no money. An argument ensued, the suspects stole the driver’s phone, and then fled on food.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.