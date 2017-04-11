Carjacking at a Mission District red light ends in arrest

Police report two women, age 40 and 47, were sitting in their car at a red light at 1:16 p.m. on Monday when a 52-year-old man jumped in the back seat. The man ordered one of the women to drive, but both women got out of the car instead. The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Later, the suspect was pulled over at 6th and Brannan streets and taken into custody. The victims were not injured, and the car was recovered.

Burglary

At 4 a.m. on Monday, a resident of Fair Oaks Street between 25th and 26th streets was woken up by noises in the building, but went back to sleep. The next day the building’s residents realized their garage had been burgled, and the suspect had made off with a drill, a bike, a saw, a guitar, a bass and a laptop. No information about the suspect was available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.