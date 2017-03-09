Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Who Robbed Mother with Baby

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a woman in the garage of her Florida Street apartment complex in front of her one-year-old child.

The incident took place sometime around 10:30 p.m. on March 3, moments after the woman had parked her car in the garage. With her daughter still in the back seat, the woman exited the car and was met by the two suspects, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

One of the men was armed with a gun and pointed it at the victim, demanding that she give up the car. Meanwhile, the other man, who was unarmed, opened the back door of the car and forcefully pulled the baby out of her car seat, according to police reports. The suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack containing her personal items and some cash from the passenger’s seat, and eventually handed the child back to the victim before fleeing the scene.

Before the robbery, the victim, a single mother and U.S. army veteran, had taken out money from the bank to purchase a birthday cake and decorations for her daughter’s birthday, according to police. Her wallet was later found, but without the cash.

Both of the men are described as wearing dark colored clothing on the night of the incident. Minutes after the robbery, at 10:58 p.m., police report that a car jacking occurred near 19th and Hampshire streets. Inspectors are currently investigating whether there is a connection between the incidents.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on these cases to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

