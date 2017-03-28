Mission District artists will open their studios to visitors

By Posted

Artists throughout the Mission will open their studios to visitors this weekend, April 1 and 2.

From individual studios like Talavera Ballon at 25th and Guerrero to large art complexes like the Pacific Felt Factory, a staggering variety of work will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Pacific Felt Factory, artists will also be participating in the bi-monthly Mission Art and Performance Project (MAPP), which has a political theme this time around – organizers say they are using the event to connect participants to organizations,
marches and groups who are working counter to the federal agenda.

Back to the Picture on Valencia Street will kick off this weekend’s event with an opening reception on Friday, March 31 from 7 to 10 p.m., showcasing artists like Calixto Robles and Alexandra Blum, Keytea Petro, Miles Epstein and many more.

Just a week later, Art Explosion at 2425 17th Street and 744 Alabama Street will kick off its 17th annual spring open studios event with a reception Friday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, and open studios Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Here’s a full map of where to visit this weekend, and you can find a complete list of artist and previews of their work here:

Filed under: Art, Events, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Jesucio
    March 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Here’s the full schedule for Mission Arts and Performance Project (MAPP)

    -COMPLETE PROGRAM-
    1. Jardin Secreto/ Secret Garden
    2775 Harrison @ 23rd
    Curators: Sofia and Windsong
    6:00-6:30 Colin and Rado (Soul en Son Montuno)
    6:30-6:45 Blessing by Jorge Molina
    6:45-7:15 Danzas de Paz Universal (circle dances)
    7:15-8:00 Calafia Armada
    8:00-8:15 Tal Yuval (poetry)
    8:15-9:00 Chile y Limon (Canciones de Nuestro Abuelos)
    “Lamps, Ladders, & Lifeboats” visual exhibition by Asya Abdrahman

    2. Pathos -on- Harrison
    2754 Harrison(Between 23rd and 24th St)
    Curators: David Kubrin & Jorge Molina
    Visual art: Marissa Comstock & Camille Mai
    9:00-9:15 Intro & invocation
    9:15-9:30 Felicia Sugfugate (singer)
    9:30-9:50 Justin Seagrave (classically-driven folk music wit mythological theme)s
    9:50-10:05 David Kubrin (poet/storyteller)
    10:05-10:35 Juan Cuba & Los Nadies
    10:35-10:55 Dina Zarif, Amelia Romano (global love songs)
    10:55-12:00 Jorge Molina & Warike
    Bite-Sized Baking and beverages: Mara Kubrin

    3. Mission Cultural Center for Latino Art
    2868 Mission Street, between 24th & 25th.
    Curator: Arturo Moh Mendez
    6:00 – 6:30 Mano Lindas (Progressive Soul Rock)
    6:30 – 6:45 Ben Baker (Music & Poetry)
    6:45 – 7:15 The Iskandar Twinz (SF youth Funk, Rock & Reggae trio)
    7:15 – 8:00 LA GENTE SF (Cumbia, Reggae, Hip-Hop)
    Solo Mujeres Exhibit – The 30th anniversary of “Solo Mujeres” Celebrating the power of mujeres envisioning new possibilities for our community.

    4. Accion Latina
    2958 24th St
    Curator: Jesus Varela
    6:50 Blessing by Jorge Molina
    7:00 Printmaking workshop with Veronica Solis, Ella Noe and Gustavo Mora
    7:00 – 7:35 Makru
    7:45 – 8:20 Rumbahia
    8:50 – 9:10 Freddy Guinea
    9:20 – 9:30 Monica María Soul y Agua
    9:35-Close Son de la Bahia (Son Jarocho)
    Exhibit: Creation & Resistance: Printmaking in Dark Times (Curated by Juan Fuentes & Art Hazelwood)

    5. Community Music Center
    544 Capp Street (between 20th and 21st Streets)
    Curators: Sylvia Sherman/Tregar Otton
    6:30 pm – 7:00pm Salsa Dance Class with Rodrigo Ipince
    7:00 pm – 9:15pm CMC Cuban Salsa Ensemble (Afro Cuban Dance Music)

    6. Red Poppy Art House
    2698 Folsom @ 23rd
    Curator: maria lentzou
    A night of N.E.W. radical theatre making and performances
    7:15 Marie Marcovic (one-to-one performances)
    7:45 Mariah Castle (Title: They Say Love is Blind(folded)
    8:00 Olga and the Soldier
    8:15 mariA (an interactive-water-monologue)
    8:30 Angela Grillo (a sound experience)
    8:45 Nikki Mischke (intention-concentration-connection)
    9:00 Matthew Marcum (Vocal Poem)
    9:15 Lindsey Greer Sikes (Title: Feed the Beast)
    9:30 Nkechi (acoustic soul/vocal interactive songs)

    7. Mission Branch Library
    24th St. @ Bartlett 3-5pm
    Curator: Alison B.
    Sidewalk Poetry/Performance for International Poetry Month
    3:00-3:30 Music by Alzara & Brother Spellbinder
    3:30-4:45 Poetry from David Kubrin, EK Keith, Mona Lisa Wallace
    4:45 Closing with music by Bloodflower

    8. Pacific Felt Factory Arts Complex
    2830 20th St. (Enter at 20th St Gate)
    Between Bryant St. and York St.
    12:00-6:00pm
    Mission Artists Open Studios:
    Sandra Yagi-Visual Artist
    Rodney Ewing- Visual Artist
    Brian Singer- Conceptual Artist
    Cindy Shih- Visual Artist
    Azucena Hernandez- Visual Artist
    Karen Olsen-Dunn- Visual Artist
    Constantine Zlatev- Visual Artist/Designer
    Beth Waldman- Visual Artist
    Ron Saunders- Visual Artist

    9. Revolution Cafe
    3248 22nd Street
    Curator: David Stark
    8:00-11:30 Parlor Tricks (Industrial Ragtime)

    10. Artillery AG
    2751 Mission St @ 24th st
    Curator: Holistic Underground
    7:00-8:00pm Andrea Maldonado (West African Dance Class)
    8:00-9:00pm Honey of the Heart (Folk Soul Roots Fusion)
    9:00-10:00pm Aurka (Psychedelic World House)
    Visual Exhibition by Ivan Lopez, LEXMEX & Various Artists

    Reply

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy