Mission District artists will open their studios to visitors

Artists throughout the Mission will open their studios to visitors this weekend, April 1 and 2.

From individual studios like Talavera Ballon at 25th and Guerrero to large art complexes like the Pacific Felt Factory, a staggering variety of work will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Pacific Felt Factory, artists will also be participating in the bi-monthly Mission Art and Performance Project (MAPP), which has a political theme this time around – organizers say they are using the event to connect participants to organizations,

marches and groups who are working counter to the federal agenda.

Back to the Picture on Valencia Street will kick off this weekend’s event with an opening reception on Friday, March 31 from 7 to 10 p.m., showcasing artists like Calixto Robles and Alexandra Blum, Keytea Petro, Miles Epstein and many more.

Just a week later, Art Explosion at 2425 17th Street and 744 Alabama Street will kick off its 17th annual spring open studios event with a reception Friday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, and open studios Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Here’s a full map of where to visit this weekend, and you can find a complete list of artist and previews of their work here: