Mission District artists will open their studios to visitors

Artists throughout the Mission will open their studios to visitors this weekend, April 1 and 2.
From individual studios like Talavera Ballon at 25th and Guerrero to large art complexes like the Pacific Felt Factory, a staggering variety of work will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.
At the Pacific Felt Factory, artists will also be participating in the bi-monthly Mission Art and Performance Project (MAPP), which has a political theme this time around – organizers say they are using the event to connect participants to organizations,
marches and groups who are working counter to the federal agenda.
Back to the Picture on Valencia Street will kick off this weekend’s event with an opening reception on Friday, March 31 from 7 to 10 p.m., showcasing artists like Calixto Robles and Alexandra Blum, Keytea Petro, Miles Epstein and many more.
Just a week later, Art Explosion at 2425 17th Street and 744 Alabama Street will kick off its 17th annual spring open studios event with a reception Friday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, and open studios Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Here’s a full map of where to visit this weekend, and you can find a complete list of artist and previews of their work here:
Here’s the full schedule for Mission Arts and Performance Project (MAPP)
-COMPLETE PROGRAM-
1. Jardin Secreto/ Secret Garden
2775 Harrison @ 23rd
Curators: Sofia and Windsong
6:00-6:30 Colin and Rado (Soul en Son Montuno)
6:30-6:45 Blessing by Jorge Molina
6:45-7:15 Danzas de Paz Universal (circle dances)
7:15-8:00 Calafia Armada
8:00-8:15 Tal Yuval (poetry)
8:15-9:00 Chile y Limon (Canciones de Nuestro Abuelos)
“Lamps, Ladders, & Lifeboats” visual exhibition by Asya Abdrahman
2. Pathos -on- Harrison
2754 Harrison(Between 23rd and 24th St)
Curators: David Kubrin & Jorge Molina
Visual art: Marissa Comstock & Camille Mai
9:00-9:15 Intro & invocation
9:15-9:30 Felicia Sugfugate (singer)
9:30-9:50 Justin Seagrave (classically-driven folk music wit mythological theme)s
9:50-10:05 David Kubrin (poet/storyteller)
10:05-10:35 Juan Cuba & Los Nadies
10:35-10:55 Dina Zarif, Amelia Romano (global love songs)
10:55-12:00 Jorge Molina & Warike
Bite-Sized Baking and beverages: Mara Kubrin
3. Mission Cultural Center for Latino Art
2868 Mission Street, between 24th & 25th.
Curator: Arturo Moh Mendez
6:00 – 6:30 Mano Lindas (Progressive Soul Rock)
6:30 – 6:45 Ben Baker (Music & Poetry)
6:45 – 7:15 The Iskandar Twinz (SF youth Funk, Rock & Reggae trio)
7:15 – 8:00 LA GENTE SF (Cumbia, Reggae, Hip-Hop)
Solo Mujeres Exhibit – The 30th anniversary of “Solo Mujeres” Celebrating the power of mujeres envisioning new possibilities for our community.
4. Accion Latina
2958 24th St
Curator: Jesus Varela
6:50 Blessing by Jorge Molina
7:00 Printmaking workshop with Veronica Solis, Ella Noe and Gustavo Mora
7:00 – 7:35 Makru
7:45 – 8:20 Rumbahia
8:50 – 9:10 Freddy Guinea
9:20 – 9:30 Monica María Soul y Agua
9:35-Close Son de la Bahia (Son Jarocho)
Exhibit: Creation & Resistance: Printmaking in Dark Times (Curated by Juan Fuentes & Art Hazelwood)
5. Community Music Center
544 Capp Street (between 20th and 21st Streets)
Curators: Sylvia Sherman/Tregar Otton
6:30 pm – 7:00pm Salsa Dance Class with Rodrigo Ipince
7:00 pm – 9:15pm CMC Cuban Salsa Ensemble (Afro Cuban Dance Music)
6. Red Poppy Art House
2698 Folsom @ 23rd
Curator: maria lentzou
A night of N.E.W. radical theatre making and performances
7:15 Marie Marcovic (one-to-one performances)
7:45 Mariah Castle (Title: They Say Love is Blind(folded)
8:00 Olga and the Soldier
8:15 mariA (an interactive-water-monologue)
8:30 Angela Grillo (a sound experience)
8:45 Nikki Mischke (intention-concentration-connection)
9:00 Matthew Marcum (Vocal Poem)
9:15 Lindsey Greer Sikes (Title: Feed the Beast)
9:30 Nkechi (acoustic soul/vocal interactive songs)
7. Mission Branch Library
24th St. @ Bartlett 3-5pm
Curator: Alison B.
Sidewalk Poetry/Performance for International Poetry Month
3:00-3:30 Music by Alzara & Brother Spellbinder
3:30-4:45 Poetry from David Kubrin, EK Keith, Mona Lisa Wallace
4:45 Closing with music by Bloodflower
8. Pacific Felt Factory Arts Complex
2830 20th St. (Enter at 20th St Gate)
Between Bryant St. and York St.
12:00-6:00pm
Mission Artists Open Studios:
Sandra Yagi-Visual Artist
Rodney Ewing- Visual Artist
Brian Singer- Conceptual Artist
Cindy Shih- Visual Artist
Azucena Hernandez- Visual Artist
Karen Olsen-Dunn- Visual Artist
Constantine Zlatev- Visual Artist/Designer
Beth Waldman- Visual Artist
Ron Saunders- Visual Artist
9. Revolution Cafe
3248 22nd Street
Curator: David Stark
8:00-11:30 Parlor Tricks (Industrial Ragtime)
10. Artillery AG
2751 Mission St @ 24th st
Curator: Holistic Underground
7:00-8:00pm Andrea Maldonado (West African Dance Class)
8:00-9:00pm Honey of the Heart (Folk Soul Roots Fusion)
9:00-10:00pm Aurka (Psychedelic World House)
Visual Exhibition by Ivan Lopez, LEXMEX & Various Artists