Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in SF Mission

A hit-and-run collision on Thursday afternoon sent a 61-year-old pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. as the man was crossing the intersection of 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. A 21-year-old man drove into the intersection, hitting another vehicle. The second vehicle in turn spun out of control and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street.

The 21-year-old driver fled the scene, but was arrested by police. The victim remains at the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Assault

Also on Thursday, at 9:21 p.m., a 36-year-old man was assaulted by a 63-year-old man near 17th and Harrison streets. The suspect reportedly punched the victim, causing the latter to fall to the ground. The victim sustained non-critical injuries in the fall and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspect was not arrested.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.