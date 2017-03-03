Listen Local: The Women’s Building and Feminism in 2017 San Francisco

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.
International Women’s Day is coming up and March is Women’s History Month, so Listen Local invited Laura Pereyra, on the Board of the Women’s Building, to talk about why we need the Women’s Building, why we need feminism, and the role of women in tech – a hot topic since Susan Fowler’s bombshell blog post landed Uber, yet again, in hot water.
Also in this podcast: The Women’s Building is hosting Gloria Steinem in conversation with Lateefah Simon at the Brava Theater Center on Monday morning – details here.
Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.
The woman who accused young women of only supporting Bernie, because they wanted to get laid, does not speak for feminism. That colossal error requires some deep soul searching on her part and then an accounting to the community.
Em, I’m not sure what you mean – I don’t think that came up in this piece.