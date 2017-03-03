Listen Local: The Women’s Building and Feminism in 2017 San Francisco

File photo: Part of the Maestra Peace mural at The Women's Building.

International Women’s Day is coming up and March is Women’s History Month, so Listen Local invited Laura Pereyra, on the Board of the Women’s Building, to talk about why we need the Women’s Building, why we need feminism, and the role of women in tech – a hot topic since Susan Fowler’s bombshell blog post landed Uber, yet again, in hot water.

Also in this podcast: The Women’s Building is hosting Gloria Steinem in conversation with Lateefah Simon at the Brava Theater Center on Monday morning – details here.

