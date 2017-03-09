Group of Bikers Attack Driver on Highway, Four Arrests in SF Mission

SF Gate reports that a group of dirt bikers vandalized a car and assaulted its driver on the 101 Highway on Wednesday afternoon. The victim suffered a broken-leg from the attack, which occurred at 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Street exit and was caught on video by several witnesses.

It is unclear what provoked the incident, but the victim, seen in the video driving a white Toyota Corolla, was seemingly cut off by a black car that pulled in front of him and then surrounded by the group of some 15 bikers.

When one of the bikers began punching the rear side window of the victim’s car, the latter got out to confront him. The victim was then attacked by another biker, who began punching and kicking him, causing him to fall to the ground. Witnesses called 911 to report the attack, but by the time California Highway Patrol units arrived at the scene, the bikers had fled.

California Highway Patrol is asking that those with information about the incident or the bikers report it to them at (415) 557-1094 during business hours or call the CHP Golden Gate Communications Center at (415) 551-4100 outside of business hours.

Video footage of the incident can be viewed here.

Four Arrests in SF Mission

Police report four arrests in two separate robberies on Wednesday.

The first occurred near 20th and Valencia streets at 5:40 a.m. after a 22-year-old man punched a 65-year-old woman sleeping in a doorway near the intersection and stole her umbrella. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, and the suspect was arrested, according to police reports.

A block down, on 20th and Mission streets, police at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday arrested three men, aged 16 to 20, for injuring a 40-year old man and stealing his cell phone at a bus stop. The victim was reportedly waiting for the bus when one of the suspects snatched his phone. The victim chased all three men and after catching up to them, got into a physical altercation with them.

A witness who saw the scuffle contacted the police, who took the suspects into custody after arriving at the scene.

Elderly woman punched, robbed

A 78-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after a 36-year-old man pushed her over on the sidewalk and punched her at 22nd and Mission streets at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect stole the elderly woman’s cash from her pocket and fled on foot, evading arrest.

A burglary, shots fired and a burning scooter

The 26th and York street residence of two 25-year-old men was targeted in a burglary on Wednesday morning. An unidentified suspect entered the garage of the sleeping men sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and made away with their bicycles, a helmet and a suitcase. One of the victims awoke to find the residence’s fence broken and the items missing from the garage. No arrests have been made.

Shots fired from an unidentified vehicle targeted an apartment building and a parked car at 26th and Harrison streets at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday. There were no injuries and no suspect descriptions, according to police.

Police responded to a scooter that has been set on fire near 17th and Harrison streets on Thursday morning. According to police reports, fire fighters were already at the scene and had extinguished the fire when police arrived at 4:50 a.m. The scooter was damaged in the blaze, and there were no suspects in the area.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.