Crash Leaves Car Flipped on 26th and Shotwell Streets

Around 1:30 p.m., a reader reports a car crash left one vehicle overturned in the Mission. Though the reader originally reported the crash took place on South Van Ness Avenue, a fire department spokesperson said the incident occurred at 26th and Shotwell streets. He said the vehicle rollover left two adults with very minor injuries, but that the incident is under police investigation.
It’s unclear how the collision unfolded – police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
If you examine the pictures this confirms this was 26th and South Van Ness hence the Fire Department must have been in error, the Tiny Bubbles Laundry where the car came to rest upside down is on 26th between S Van Ness and Capp and the other car is stopped on Van Ness at 26th facing towards Cesar Chavez.