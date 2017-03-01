Crash Leaves Car Flipped on 26th and Shotwell Streets

Around 1:30 p.m., a reader reports a car crash left one vehicle overturned in the Mission. Though the reader originally reported the crash took place on South Van Ness Avenue, a fire department spokesperson said the incident occurred at 26th and Shotwell streets. He said the vehicle rollover left two adults with very minor injuries, but that the incident is under police investigation.

It’s unclear how the collision unfolded – police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.