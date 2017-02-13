Six Robberies in SF Mission, One Robber Flees into Gambling Den

Reader Report: Robber Heads to Gambling Den

A reader who lives near the gambling den on Lilac Alley (with its other entrance on Mission Street) near 25th Street now reports her friend was robbed near there over the weekend. The friend reportedly was walking on 25th and Capp streets when a man put a gun to her head, demanded her purse, and then fled, going into the illegal club that has been frustrating neighbors for more than a year.

Police described a similar incident, though it’s not certain both are reporting the same robbery. According to police, a 36-year-old woman at 25th and Capp streets was approached by a male suspect estimated to be in his 20s at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. The man pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her belongings, taking her wallet, house keys and cash before fleeing on foot. No arrest has been made, and police did not immediately provide details about the robber’s direction of flight after the incident.

Shots Fired

Officers responded to two reports of shots being fired in close succession on Saturday evening. The first came in at 8:45 p.m., and when police responded they found a round had gone through the window of a residence on Treat Avenue and Kamille Court, and a car was seen fleeing the area. 15 minutes later and slightly more than a block away, shots were fired on 26th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. One round had gone through a glass door at a home, and the bullet lodged in the wall.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

Five Additional Robberies

At 10:28 a.m. on Friday, two women estimated to be between 18 and 23 years old were headed out of a store near 16th and Bryant streets with merchandise they hadn’t paid for. When a 55-year-old man stopped them at the door and told them to pay for their items, one of the young women pushed the man out of her way, while the second pepper sprayed him. Both robbers left the store with the items and fled on foot. No arrests were made, and the man was left with a non-life-threatening injury.

Three men, aged about 18, assaulted and robbed a 17-year-old female at 24th and Mission streets Friday afternoon. The victim was walking near the BART station wen she was approached by the men, who beat her with their fists, took her purse and fled on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests were made.

At 1:38 on Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man was walking near 15th and Capp streets when he was punched from behind by a man, whose accomplice then snatched the victim’s headphones. No arrests were made, and the victim was uninjured.

A 22-year-old man was approached and told to hand over his belongings by another man at 20th and Mission streets at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. When the man refused, the robber pulled out a knife and threatened him. The victim tried to leave, but the suspect blocked him, so the victim took money from his wallet and handed it to the suspect, who fled the scene westbound on 20th Street. No arrest has been made, and the victim was not injured.

Four men estimated to be between 18 and 20 years old approached a 21-year-old man on Precita Avenue between Harrison and Folosm streets at 9 p.m. on Sunday. They assaulted him, then took the man’s cell phone, before fleeing in a car and leaving the man with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made.

Burglary

Sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, a burglar entered a residence on Dolores Street between 22nd and 23rd streets and took the residents’ bags, wallets, credit cards, computer and watch. The women who lived there woke to find their belongings had been stolen from their bedrooms. No suspect information is available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.