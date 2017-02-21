Mission and Tenderloin Orgs Will Build Affordable Portion of Bryant St. Project

Early rendering of 2070 Bryant Street as seen from the northwest. Image courtesy TNDC, MEDA and Mithun/Solomon.

After years of opposition from neighborhood groups, a major project at 2000 Bryant Street was green-lit September 2016 after providing a portion of its land to the city to build affordable housing.

Two agencies have now been awarded the contract to develop that affordable housing: The Mission Economic Development Agency and the Tenderloin Community Development Center.

“It’s really the community’s project,” said Christopher Gil, MEDA’s spokesperson.

“It is now an opportunity for us to further the community benefits that we, that the community, demanded, which is more affordable housing, and it’s PDR arts space,” said Leslie Palaroan, a project manager with MEDA.

MEDA’s staff often spoke out against the market-rate development project at meetings. Eventually, the developer granted a slice of the land at 2000 Bryant Street for fully affordable housing.

“One of the issues around joint ventures is everybody has to genuinely bring something to the table, to the partnership, and we feel like we have found something pretty special,” said Don Falk, the executive director of the Tenderloin Community Development Center, the second nonprofit partner developing the affordable housing. “TNDC was founded as an anti displacement group in 1981 so there’s something particularly meaningful for us about contributing to the effort in the mission around anti displacement.”

The project is the two nonprofits’ second such collaboration.

Together, the two nonprofit developers hope to provide 130 units of housing on the site, 39 of them for formerly homeless families. The units will rent at rates meant to be affordable to tenants earning between 15 and 60 percent of the local area median income, or between $17,250 and $51,700 a year for a family of two.

The total development cost of 2070 Bryant is estimated at $83 million, according to Falk.

More than 40 percent of the apartments will have two or more bedrooms. The building will feature bike storage, a mail room, a community room, and laundry facilities. There will be no on-site parking. Architecture firm Mithun/Solomon has been tasked with the design.

The project also includes nearly 11,000 square feet of production, distribution and repair space. It’s unclear what will go into that space, but Palaroan said that would come out of conversations with community groups. These and other details, like the design, or even how many stories the building will have, are still up for discussion.

“A lot of things are up in the air because we really want it to be a community project,” Palaroan said. “We also want to carry out what the community fought for.”

The Tenderloin center will be focusing on funding and MEDA will take the lead on design, Falk said. Once the project is complete, both TNDC and MEDA will provide some of the on-site social services, and each will retain 50 percent ownership of the property. The Tenderloin center is anticipated to be the property manager, while the Mission agency is expected to figure out who the downstairs commercial tenants will be.

The below-market-rate portion of the building is expected to begin construction after the completion of the market-rate portion.

Recent spokespeople for Nick Podell, the developer of the market-rate project, did not offer a comment.