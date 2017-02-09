Man Injured in Church St. Shooting, Woman Victim of Garage Burglary

A 42-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital in non-life-threatening condition after he became the victim of a shooting on Thursday morning. The the man was reportedly standing on Church Street between 18th and 19th streets and talking with another person when he was approached by two other men, estimated to be in their 30s, who asked him a question.

When the victim did not answer the men, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The shooter fled on foot on Church street, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

A burglar entered the garage of a 33-year-old woman near 23rd and Dolores streets on Wednesday night and made away with a bag of clothes. According to police reports, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. when the unidentified suspect entered the garage and rummaged through the victim’s car. The next morning, the victim found her garage and car doors were opened and that a bag containing clothes and shoes was missing from her vehicle.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.