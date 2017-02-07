Crime Recap: Robbery at Gunpoint in SF Mission

Two men were robbed at gunpoint while walking on 23rd and Folsom streets on Monday evening. At approximately 10:30 p.m., the victims, ages 36 and 30, were approached by another pair of men on foot, estimated to be about 20 years old, who demanded a list of items from the victims while one of the suspects threatened the men by brandishing a handgun.

The victims complied, handing over a cell phone, wallet, backpack, and $40 in cash, and the suspects then jumped into a white Mercedes and fled southbound on Folsom Street. No arrests have been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.