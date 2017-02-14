A New Clarion Alley Mural Memorializes Two Lost in the Ghost Ship Fire

Muralist Mel Waters in Clarion Alley today. Photo by William Mercer McLeod
By Posted

I passed this today, a muralist, Mel Waters, who also painted Santana, finishing his mural of the tragic Ghost Ship couple, Alex Vega and Michela Gregory. At Mission + Clarion.

One Comment

  1. JupitersMother
    February 17, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    What a beautiful tribute! Each and every story of those whose precious young lives were lost in the conflagration of the Ghost Ship disaster has resonated with me, but none as much as the story of this young couple.

    Reply

