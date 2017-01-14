VIDEO: Dance Brigade Celebrates 40 Years of Resistance (KQED and Mission Local)



Through four decades, Dance Mission Theater has steadfastly continued producing shows. On January 13th and 14th, it will celebrate its 40th anniversary with politically themed performances that include drumming, ballet, modern dance, song, and even sign language at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

It’s called “Gracias a la Vida: Love in a Bitter Time” and it is a performance the producers promise is filled with humor, vitality and tribute. But there’s also the promised reflection on bitterness of the modern era, and Dance Mission’s director Krissy Keefer is not just grateful – she’s pissed off.

"I grew up in a time of the feminist movement….It wasn't always nice. Anger is used to get the status quo out of the way," Keefer said. "People don't want to get mad, and I'm mad."