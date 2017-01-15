Today Is Campfire Gallery’s Last Day

Sadly, Craig Zaretsky and Rachel Ybarra, who opened Campfire Gallery at the corner of 24th and Bartlett Street in 2012, will close the shop after a final Sunday in the Mission.
They will be missed.
Zaretsky and Ybarra, who must leave the city for family reasons, created a lovely space of curated art and objects that always offered a calm space along the busy 24th Street business corridor.
Drop in today to say goodbye and yes, there will be deals.
I am so sad and so very sorry that this wonderful gallery will be closing. Perhaps if everyone ran right over there RIGHT now, and purchased everything they have in the gallery, the owners would have a surprise influx of immediate working capital and could remain a viable outlet for some very fine local artists…