Today Is Campfire Gallery’s Last Day

Photo by Lydia ChávezPhoto by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

Sadly, Craig Zaretsky and Rachel Ybarra, who opened Campfire Gallery at the corner of 24th and Bartlett Street in 2012, will close the shop after a final Sunday in the Mission.

They will be missed.

Zaretsky and Ybarra, who must leave the city for family reasons, created a lovely space of curated art and objects that always offered a calm space along the busy 24th Street business corridor.

Drop in today to say goodbye and yes, there will be deals.

Owners Craig Zaretsky and Rachel Ybarra inside the store on Saturday. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Owners Craig Zaretsky and Rachel Ybarra inside the store on Saturday. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged:

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. janet parks swanson
    January 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I am so sad and so very sorry that this wonderful gallery will be closing. Perhaps if everyone ran right over there RIGHT now, and purchased everything they have in the gallery, the owners would have a surprise influx of immediate working capital and could remain a viable outlet for some very fine local artists…

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy