Shots fired at 26th St. and South Van Ness

A Mission resident said that at about 9 p.m. Friday a series of shots went off at South Van Ness. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca confirmed that shots had been fired, but no victim had not been found, he said. “Officers are out there investigating,” Rueca said.

One witness said he was going to Vic’s Grocery store on the northwest corner of 26th Street and noticed three young adults who made him nervous.

Once inside the store, he heard about 10 shots and then saw the three men running east on 26th Street. He also did not know if anyone had been injured.

We will update this story when we get new information.