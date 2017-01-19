Pedestrian Injury at South Van Ness and 20th Street

Screen Shot 2017-01-19 at 10.05.11 PM
By Posted

A reader sent video and reported this evening that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 6 p.m. at South Van Ness Avenue and 20th Street. The condition of the victim is unclear.

It is the third accident to happen on South Van Ness this week, he wrote.

We will update as we get more information. 

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Today's Mission

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Jorge M
    January 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    When Muni put the heavily debated red carpet down Mission Street, I think Roberto and others were saying there are going to be more accidents on South Van Ness and Capp Streets. Is that being tracked, cause, just saying.

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy