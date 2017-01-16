The Mission Is Hiring

It’s always nice to find a job within walking distance, so if you live in the Mission or surrounding areas: welcome to our job section. We hope you find a job that takes you beyond what you were looking for, at a few blocks away from the comfort of your home.

If you are an employer looking to hire, send us your job post at info@missionlocal.com. Please consider becoming a Mission Local member as a business. When you support Mission Local, you help us keep the neighborhood informed and our newsroom staffed, all the while you get perks.

Business members can publish as many job postings as they have openings looking to fill. We will push the job post on our Twitter and Facebook pages until your position is filled out. We do the work, you do the hiring!

Send us your job post description to info@missionlocal.com

Position and EmployerJob description
Server

Heirloom Café
Heirloom is seeking candidates with significant fine dining experience and a good foundation at least in restaurant wine service, as well as some familiarity with wine from around the world.

We are a small and tight-knit staff that enjoys working together and is committed to extending our values and love of hospitality to our guests, many of whom having been coming to the restaurant for years. We take staff meal seriously, provide health insurance for full-time employees, are closed Sundays, and also close for two vacation weeks each year.

Tips are pooled and average $250 per night or more per server.

Send your resume and brief cover letter to matt@heirloom-sf.com. Please do not contact the restaurant by phone, and thanks for understanding that we can't respond to each application.
Dishwashers, Servers, Cooks, Sandwich makers / Deli prep, Counter and Stock persons

Rhea's Deli and Café		Rhea's Deli and Cafe on Valencia and 19th Streets is looking to hire to fill in 5 positions. Compensation depends on experience, so boost your service work résumé to earn those sweet tips on cash!
Click here to apply.
Delivery Driver and Maintenance Person

Ohio Design

Full time: 5 days a week, 8am-4:30pm.

$16/hour. 		Responsibilities:

- Provides efficient and safe delivery and pick up of various items, while representing the company in a professional manner (clean clothes and hands, well kept appearance).
- Operates our Sprinter Van safely and efficiently.
- Loads and unloads company vehicle.
- Maintains an organized, clean interior and exterior of the vehicle.

Qualifications:

- The applicant must be proactive, energetic, responsible person with a great work ethic and great people skills.
- You must have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work as a team member.

Apply through the company's website.

TIG Welder/Fabricator

Ohio Design.

Full time or part-time		The furniture design and manufacturing business is growing and looking to hire. Requirements and qualifications are:

- Efficiently build prototypes and production weld furniture in runs up to 100 pieces.
- Use of a plasma cutter, cold saw, bending brake, shear horizontal band saw and grinders.
- Ability to keep metal shop inventory and consumables inventory.
- Strong attention to detail
- Dependable

When applying through its craigslist post, do not attach your résumé, instead paste it in the body of your email.

Click here to apply.

