UPDATED: Police Seek Man and Woman in Gray Truck in Mission District Shooting

Police report that they are searching for a man and woman driving charcoal gray truck in connection to a Mission District shooting that on Monday afternoon left a 45-year-old man in life-threatening condition.

Police first reported that the shooting took place just a block away from San Francisco General Hospital, at 25th and Hampshire streets, where responding officers found the victim yesterday. But on Tuesday, police reported that they believe the shooting actually took place at 23rd and Mission streets – it is unclear how the man arrived near the hospital with his injuries.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 25th and Hampshire streets, said Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, and upon their arrival found “an adult male with a gunshot wound” stemming from a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was conscious when police made contact with him, said Rueca. He was transported to the nearby hospital for treatment.

“Hopefully his situation has changed for the better,” said Rueca.

The victim had also been robbed of his wallet and cellphone, police report. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story – we will update as more information comes in.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

One Comment

  1. J. Lemon
    January 9, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    25th and Harrison is about eight blocks from SF General. Certainly not one block as stated.

    Reply

