Knife Attack Reported on Mission and 16th Streets

Half the Mission block between 16th and 15th streets was taped off because of blood trails. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
A reader reported witnessing a man attacking someone with a machete on Friday afternoon on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers had responded to an incident there involving someone with a knife shortly before 2 p.m., after which one person was sent to the hospital with injuries. It’s unclear, however, what kind of knife was used and whether the victim was stabbed or otherwise injured.

A woman standing outside of the Navigation Center at 1950 Mission St., a shelter for the homeless which remained cordoned off hours after the incident,  said that she knows the victim and referred to him as a “5-foot-5 trouble maker.”

“He just got out of jail and was beat up [on this block],” said the woman who gave her name as Joy, referring to an earlier altercation that the victim was allegedly involved in on that block.  “I’m surprised he came back to start more shit.”

The woman and others who were congregating near the scene of the attack said that the victim and another man had been arguing, and that the victim appeared to have been provoking the latter.  A trail of blood droplets stained the the sidewalk in front of the center’s entrance, and an officer who remained on scene confirmed that the victim suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, but the spokesperson noted that the area had been deemed safe by 3 p.m.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Chalk line marking blood drops on the sidewalk in front of the Navigation Center. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Chalk line marking blood drops on the sidewalk in front of the Navigation Center. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Chalk lines marking blood drops on the sidewalk and on the wall. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Chalk lines marking blood drops on the sidewalk and on the wall. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

The Navigation Center taped off. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

The Navigation Center taped off. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

One Comment

  1. Michael Petrelis
    January 13, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I appreciate your reporting of the known facts about this incident. The photos tell a story in themselves. Here’s hoping Hillary Ronen does differently than Campos. She should hold town halls, Question Time really, on a monthly basis and directly communicate with her constituents.

    Reply

