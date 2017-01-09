Crime Recap: Three Robberies, One at Gunpoint, in Mission

A woman was robbed of her purse and cell phone by three men on the night of Friday, January 6, according to the police. The 24-year-old woman was in a building on Mission Street between 18th and 19th streets near 1 a.m. when she was approached by three men in their early 20s. The group of men pulled at her purse and then took her phone and wallet from it before walking outside.

The woman convinced the three men to return her ID and debit card. They did, before running off on foot. The police have not made an arrest.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man at Holladay and Peralta avenues was robbed at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect, a man in his late 20s, approached the victim near 7:30 p.m. and asked for a cigarette. When the victim said he didn’t have one, the suspect pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim. The victim gave up his wallet and cash before the suspect punched him and entered a sedan, driving off westbound on Peralta Avenue.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

About five minutes later, at 7:35 p.m., a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit with a stick in the chest along Mission Street, according to police. The man was walking between 15th and 16th streets when another man, estimated to be 35 years old, hit him in the upper torso with a stick. The suspect fled northbound on Mission Street, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police have not made an arrest.

At 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, a 38-year-old man was robbed by four men who encircled him near 18th and Church streets, according to police. The victim was walking near the northwest corner of Dolores Park when the group of men, all estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old, surrounded him and demanded his property. The man gave up his cell phone and wallet before the group ran away on foot. The police have not made an arrest.

And on Sunday at 4 a.m., a 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an unknown incident in which he was robbed of cash, according to police. The man said he “does not recall anything” about the robbery, which took place near Mission and Duboce streets, but said a suspect took cash from him. The victim was transported for non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.