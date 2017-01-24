Crime Recap: Assault Sends 16-Year-Old to Hospital in Mission

An assault on Monday afternoon sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The victim was near 20th and San Carlos streets at 4 p.m. when three men — two in their 20s and one in his early 30s — attacked and punched the boy “for no reason,” the police said. The three men then fled the scene without taking anything, and the boy was transported to the hospital. The police have not made an arrest.

Earlier in the day, at 11:20 a.m., a 36-year-old man was leaving his car near Bartlett and 26th streets when two men drove up alongside him. One of the men, the passenger, left their car and pulled out a pistol, pointing it at the victim and demanding his property. The victim gave up a wallet with his ID and cash before the suspects fled. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

One Comment

  1. Tessa
    January 25, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Is there any news on the gunshots fired last night on 20th and Shotwell? It was right outside my house and I can’t find any reports on it.

