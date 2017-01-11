Opening Friday: Art Saves Lives
Piece by Jerry Lee Frost, "Cosmic Dance" 2016, 46” x 56.” Photo by Joseph Johnston
Thomasina DeMaio, a painter, supports fellow artists by featuring eight to 15 local artists in a monthly exhibition at 518 Castro St. Opening night there is a gala that includes live performances by singers, dancers, comedians, and even magicians.
The opening reception for this month’s exhibition is Friday, January 13, 6 – 9 p.m. at 518 Castro St.
Every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. there is also an open mic, karaoke, and spoken word. Every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. there is a live model for life drawing.
Here is a preview of some of the artists featured:
Irene Feiks was born in Mexico City. Her ceramic creatures, although modern, evoke the gods and symbols of ancient Mexico. Photo by Joseph Johnston
Beth Gabow, potter. Photo by Joseph Johnston
Piece by Michael Lownie. Photo by Joseph Johnston
One of the meticulously painted still-lifes by Charles Kasilowski in the exhibition. Photo by Joseph Johnston
Irene McCalphin performs as Magnoliah Black, belts out a song during the artist’s reception in October of this last year. Photo by Joseph Johnston
Wonderful photos. Very evocative of the creative spirit of that art space.