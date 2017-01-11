Opening Friday: Art Saves Lives

Piece by Jerry Lee Frost, "Cosmic Dance" 2016, 46” x 56.” Photo by Joseph JohnstonPiece by Jerry Lee Frost, "Cosmic Dance" 2016, 46” x 56.” Photo by Joseph Johnston
By Joseph Johnston, Posted

Thomasina DeMaio, a painter, supports fellow artists by featuring eight to 15 local artists in a monthly exhibition at 518 Castro St. Opening night there is a gala that includes live performances by singers, dancers, comedians, and even magicians.

The opening reception for this month’s exhibition is Friday, January 13, 6 – 9 p.m. at 518 Castro St.

Every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. there is also an open mic, karaoke, and spoken word.  Every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. there is a live model for life drawing.

Here is a preview of some of the artists featured:

Irene Feiks was born in Mexico City. Her ceramic creatures, although modern, evoke the gods and symbols of ancient Mexico.

Irene Feiks was born in Mexico City. Her ceramic creatures, although modern, evoke the gods and symbols of ancient Mexico. Photo by Joseph Johnston

Beth Gabow, potter.

Beth Gabow, potter. Photo by Joseph Johnston

Piece by Michael Lownie.

Piece by Michael Lownie. Photo by Joseph Johnston

One of the meticulously painted still-lifes by Charles Kasilowski in the exhibition.

One of the meticulously painted still-lifes by Charles Kasilowski in the exhibition. Photo by Joseph Johnston

Irene McCalphin performs as Magnoliah Black, belts out a song during the artist’s reception in October of this last year.

Irene McCalphin performs as Magnoliah Black, belts out a song during the artist’s reception in October of this last year. Photo by Joseph Johnston

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Eric
    January 12, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Wonderful photos. Very evocative of the creative spirit of that art space.

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy