Opening Friday: Art Saves Lives

Thomasina DeMaio, a painter, supports fellow artists by featuring eight to 15 local artists in a monthly exhibition at 518 Castro St. Opening night there is a gala that includes live performances by singers, dancers, comedians, and even magicians.

The opening reception for this month’s exhibition is Friday, January 13, 6 – 9 p.m. at 518 Castro St.

Every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. there is also an open mic, karaoke, and spoken word. Every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. there is a live model for life drawing.

Here is a preview of some of the artists featured: