uploadsnaps Submit the photos you take of the Mission to SNAP, a project by citizen journalists. Your photo can prompt us to a story that we can follow up on. It can also be a photo of something you love or hate. Add you name or alias below and we will credit your photo. Your Photo (*should be less than 2 MB in size. Horizontal view is best with 640 px width) Share this:PrintEmailMoreShare on Tumblr
This leg ladder appeared recently in the ‘hood. It’s a nice companion to the leg lamp in a nearby house.