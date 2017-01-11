Woman Violently Robbed of Phone, a Brawl and Multiple Mission Burglaries

A 50-year-old woman was injured in a struggle over her cell phone on Wednesday morning. Police report that the woman was walking with her cell phone in hand near 23rd Street and South Van Ness Avenue at 1:20 a.m. when she was approached by two unidentified men. As one of the men grabbed her phone, the woman resisted and a struggle ensued.

The man then pulled out a handgun, which he used to hit the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Both suspects reportedly ran to a vehicle and fled westbound on 23rd Street. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries –police do not have a vehicle description at this time and have not reported any arrests.

On January 10, four men believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30 violently attacked a 29-year-old man at 16th and Mission streets. The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. and was motivated by a verbal argument between the victim and one of the suspects, which escalated when all four attacked the 29-year-old, knocking him to the ground and hitting him. The suspects fled on foot and have not been apprehended, and the victim was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Two Mission District garages, and three in nearby neighborhoods, were targeted by burglars on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the burglaries are related.

The first Mission District burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when an unidentified suspect entered the garage of a 66-year-old man on Dearborn Street – near 18th and Guerrero streets – and stole the man’s bike, tools, and tool box. The victim discovered in the morning that the items he had secured in his garage were missing. Police have not reported any arrests.

A 47-year-old woman also reported a burglary at her residence in which an unidentified suspect entered her garage to steal several items, including a bicycle and a tent. Police report that the burglary occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Monday and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and that the woman awoke on Tuesday morning to find her garage door wide open and her belongings missing. No arrests have been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.