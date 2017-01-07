Get Ready for the Rain!

From City Officials:

Dear Neighbors,

As you might be aware, we’re expecting heavy rains to hit the San Francisco Bay Area over this weekend.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) has streamlined emergency response protocols and increased staffing to better assist residents and businesses in times of severe weather:

“Storm Watch” crews proactively monitor low-lying areas of the City that are prone to flooding, even in the middle of the night and on weekends.

Crews have deep-cleaned hundreds of catch basins and hand-delivered thousands of free sandbags to areas prone to flooding.

Strike Teams are on call to clear leaves and debris from the top of the catch basin grates to help stormwater drain more effectively.

Please visit sfwater,org/RainReadySF to find out the steps you can take to prepare yourself, your home or business for major rain events and help minimize damage when a big storm occurs:

Purchase low-cost affordable National Flood Insurance .

. Apply for our Floodwater Grant and get reimbursed for implementing improvements on your property that reduce flooding risk.

and get reimbursed for implementing improvements on your property that reduce flooding risk. Pick up free sandbags from SF Public Works Operation Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez (through entrance on Marin or Kansas Streets); more information at http://sfpublicworks.org/sandbags.

from SF Public Works Operation Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez (through entrance on Marin or Kansas Streets); more information at http://sfpublicworks.org/sandbags. Adopt a drain at adoptadrain.sfwater.org and help keep catch basins clear. San Franciscans have adopted more than 1000 drains to date.

The best way to report issues such as localized flooding, sewage backups or clogged catch basins is to contact 311 at www.sf311.org, on the mobile app for Android and iPhone, or by calling 3-1-1.

In addition, crews will deploy the temporary flood barriers today (this evening through late night) at 17th/Folsom. As a reminder, the flood barriers will be deployed on the sidewalk, on the west side of Folsom St. (partial block south of 17th St.) and the south side of 17th St. (Shotwell to Folsom St.).

What to expect during deployment/removal of flood barriers:

You will see City staff, vehicles, trucks, and trailers for the duration of the deployment and removal.

Crews will be present whenever the barriers are in place (day and night) to assist residents and businesses with accessing their properties. However, in the event of extreme rains or flooding, we may need to advise everyone to stay away from the area due to safety concerns.

Temporary No Parking signs may be posted throughout the work area; please refer to signs as posted, for exact details.

Businesses and residents in the area will have access to their doorways and driveways, although there may be temporary delays.

Questions?

While the barriers are deployed, for any issues/inquiries or if you need help accessing your property, please call 415-516-2783.

Remember to report any sewer issues, such as flooding, sewage backup or clogged catch basins by logging in towww.sf311.org, using the mobile app for Android and iPhone or dialing 3-1-1.

For storm preparation tips and resources please visit www.sfwater.org/RainReadySF, email us at RainReadySF@sfwater.org or call us at 415-554-3289.

Thank you!

Idil Bereket

RainReadySF

RainReadySF@sfwater.org

www.sfwater.org/RainReadySF