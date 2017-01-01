First SF Homicide of 2017 Claims One Life in Mission District

Police report that a man was shot in the chest on 26th and Shotwell streets around 2:13 a.m. on January 1. Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim found, and though the victim was transported to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Another fatal shooting took place later in the morning in the Bayview, though police reported there is no indication that the incidents were related, or that either of them were gang-related.

No suspect descriptions are yet available.

The incident is also the second homicide in the neighborhood in three days. Four people were killed in the district in December alone.

We will update this post when more information becomes available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.