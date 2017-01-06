Crime Recap: Shooting and Assault Near Dolores Park

A man was shot after fighting with a man who had pointed a handgun at him just outside of Dolores Park, the police report. The victim, a 29-year-old, was near 18th and Dolores streets on Thursday at 9 p.m. when he was approached by two men around 25 years old.

One of the men asked the victim for a cigarette, but the victim said he did not smoke. The same man then asked him for a lighter and when the victim pulled one out, the suspect pulled out a pistol. The victim grabbed the gun, struggling with the suspect as his partner stood nearby.

The partner then took the victim’s wallet from his pocket, at which time the gun went off and hit the victim. The two suspects also stole a cell phone before running away on foot towards Diamond Heights Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Earlier in the day, at 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in Dolores Park when someone told him he had been robbed by another person. The victim tried to approach the person, who was not described by police, and was hit on the head with a bottle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.