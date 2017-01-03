Crime Recap: Los Shucos Break-In, Multiple Assaults in Mission

Los Shucos, the Latin hot dog restaurant on 22nd Street, was broken into before December 31, according to its owner. Sofia Keck emailed Mission Local on Saturday saying that her cash register and sound equipment had been stolen, and that the thieves left a glove behind possibly with fingerprints.

Keck said Los Shucos would be closed for the weekend and that she would invest in a security system.

“We will be installing a security system. I hope no more burglaries happen in the neighborhood and I’m glad everyone is ok,” she wrote. “Due to the incident Los Shucos will be closed the whole weekend.”

The crime was reported to the police, Keck said, but was not included in the crime recap given to media outlets.

Assaults and Robberies

On Friday, December 30, at 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was near 24th and Valencia streets when he was hit over the head with an unknown object by a 30-year-old male. The victim was knocked out. When he woke up, he called the police and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police have not made an arrest.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a 28-year-old man was sitting on the sidewalk near 15th and Mission streets when three men of unknown ages approached and attacked him. The victim fled on foot and was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The police have not made an arrest.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at 7:20 p.m., a 23-year-old woman got off a bus near 22nd and Folsom streets and began walking home when two men in their early 20s began yelling at her from across the street. The two men approached her and one of them punched the woman. She fell to the ground and passed out. The two men then robbed the woman, taking her purse and cash before fleeing on foot.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and then police have not made an arrest.

On 22nd Street between Folsom Street and South Van Ness Avenue, a 39-year-old man was robbed on Sunday, New Year’s Day, at 12:45 a.m. The man was walking out of a business on the block when two men of unknown age approached him. The pair took his wallet, cash, cell phone, and ID “forcefully,” according to police, and then ran away on foot.

The man was injured but not taken to the hospital, and the police have not made an arrest.

Elderly Woman Robbed

At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 71-year-old woman was hit and robbed by a man in his late 20s. The woman was near 16th and Mission streets when the man approached her, struck her, and took her wallet, according to police. The man then fled on foot, and the police have not made an arrest.

Shots Fired and Small Fire

Shots were fired on Monday, January 2, at 8:42 p.m. Officers responded to 26th Street between Harrison and Folsom streets for calls of shots fired and found bullet holes in a car and building nearby. Bullet fragments from a handgun were found but no injuries were reported.

And on Tuesday, January 3, a 59-year-old man was near 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue at 12:41 a.m. when his tent caught on fire. The man was going back to his tent after doing recycling when he heard two men nearby and told them not to do drugs nearby. The victim then went outside and his tent caught on fire, and he saw the two men walking away. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.