Art Saves Lives, Exhibition

Piece by Jerry Lee Frost, "Cosmic Dance" 2016, 46” x 56.”Piece by Jerry Lee Frost, "Cosmic Dance" 2016, 46” x 56.”
Thomasina DeMaio, a painter, supports fellow artists by featuring eight to 15 local artists in a monthly exhibition at 518 Castro St.  Opening night there is a gala that includes live performances by singers, dancers, comedians, and even magicians.

The opening reception for this month’s exhibition is Friday, January 13, 6 – 9 p.m. at 518 Castro St.

Every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. there is also an open mic, karaoke, and spoken word.  Every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. there is a live model for life drawing.

Here is a preview of some of the artists featured:

Irene Feiks was born in Mexico City. Her ceramic creatures, although modern, evoke the gods and symbols of ancient Mexico.

Beth Gabow, potter.

Piece by Michael Lownie.

One of the meticulously painted still-lifes by Charles Kasilowski in the exhibition.

Irene McCalphin performs as Magnoliah Black, belts out a song during the artist’s reception in October of this last year.

