Woman, Trying to Retrieve Laptop, Stabbed in Mission

After a woman tried to get her laptop back from another woman in the Mission, she was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police report. The victim, a 40-year-old, was near San Bruno Avenue and Alameda Street on Sunday at 4 p.m. when she confronted another woman of unknown age about the theft.

The suspect then stabbed the victim, who pushed the suspect before running away. She was then taken to the hospital. The police have not made an arrest.

A woman was robbed and punched early Friday morning, according to the police, before she was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 29-year-old woman was near 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue listening to something on her cell phone when an unknown suspect grabbed her phone from behind. When the woman turned, she was punched and fell to the ground, hitting her head on the pavement.

The suspect fled before the woman got a description, and she walked herself to the hospital. The police do not have a suspect and have not made an arrest.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, a 26-year-old woman had her laptop stolen while she was taking a shower in her home on Cesar Chavez Street between Folsom Street and South Van Ness Avenue. She left the computer in the kitchen while showering and returned to find the laptop gone and her front gate open. The police do not have a suspect and have not made an arrest.

On Sunday, at 2:56 a.m., two cars were set on fire on South Van Ness Avenue between 17th and 18th streets by a 50-year-old man. The man fled the scene after the arson. Fire firefighters responded to the scene, and there were no injuries. The police have not made an arrest.

A man and a woman were shot and killed Sunday night at 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue near 8:46 p.m. About an hour later, at 10:04 a.m., another man was shot and injured at 14th and Valencia streets.