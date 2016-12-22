Two Group Robberies, One Violent, in Mission District

A woman was robbed by a group of men near 15th and Mission streets on Wednesday. The men, ranging in age from 30 to 50 years old, approached the 47-year-old victim when she was walking near 4:34 p.m. and pulled out knives, demanding her property. The woman complied and gave up her purse and food she had with her, and the group of men fled in an unknown direction. The police have not made an arrest.

A 52-year-old man was kicked and robbed by a group of men on Wednesday night in an attack that sent him to the hospital. The man was on San Carlos Street between 20th and 21st streets at 9:07 p.m. when five men — two of them in their 20s, the rest unknown — approached him from behind.

The group began kicking the man numerous times, taking his wallet before fleeing on foot westbound on 20th Street towards Valencia Street. The man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

And on Thursday at 10:29 p.m., a 36-year-old man entered his garage on 26th Street between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and saw a man trying to steal his things. The suspect, a 41-year-old, dropped the items and ran away into an adjacent roof.

The police were called and formed a perimeter around the suspect before taking him into custody.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.