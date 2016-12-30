The Touch Furniture Closes, Leaving Nearly a Block of Mission St. Vacant

thetouch
By Posted

After 11 years in business and a move from Valencia to Mission Street, the midcentury furniture store The Touch has closed.

The owner’s brother-in-law, who was clearing out the remaining inventory at 2221 Mission St, said a health complication had prompted the owner to close the store.

Mission Street between 18th and 19th Street now sports a dense cluster of empty storefronts. The vacancies begin at the corner of 18th and Mission streets with the long-vacant former dollar store on the corner.  There’s also the recently shuttered Goodwill, the former New Starlight Furniture, the now-empty religious reading room,  and the restaurant that was briefly Hapa Ramen and then temporarily Citizen Fox.

The space formerly occupied by New Starlight Furniture

The space formerly occupied by New Starlight Furniture

The Christian Reading Room has been closed for some time now.

The Christian Reading Room has been closed for some time now.

The space formerly occupied by Hapa Ramen and then Citizen Fox.

The space formerly occupied by Hapa Ramen and then Citizen Fox.

A notice in the window at a recently closed Goodwill.

A notice in the window at a recently closed Goodwill.

Filed under: Business, Featured, Front Page, Mission Street, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged:

You may also like:

    • 3 Comments

    1. Dolores Clean
      December 30, 2016 at 11:17 am

      quite a long list. Possibly adding to the list, anybody know what’s the status of the space along that block that used to be The Dark Room Theater?

      Reply
    2. Carlos
      December 30, 2016 at 1:37 pm

      They should do something useful and building tall apartments buildings on these locations.

      Reply
    3. Jan Beahm
      December 30, 2016 at 2:53 pm

      Clearly it’s time to raise the rent. /s

      Reply

    Something to add?

    Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy