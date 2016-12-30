The Touch Furniture Closes, Leaving Nearly a Block of Mission St. Vacant

After 11 years in business and a move from Valencia to Mission Street, the midcentury furniture store The Touch has closed.

The owner’s brother-in-law, who was clearing out the remaining inventory at 2221 Mission St, said a health complication had prompted the owner to close the store.

Mission Street between 18th and 19th Street now sports a dense cluster of empty storefronts. The vacancies begin at the corner of 18th and Mission streets with the long-vacant former dollar store on the corner. There’s also the recently shuttered Goodwill, the former New Starlight Furniture, the now-empty religious reading room, and the restaurant that was briefly Hapa Ramen and then temporarily Citizen Fox.