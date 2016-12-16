SNAP: 29th Street Fire Site Site of the 29th street fire. Photo by Nicholas Sager Tweet By Nicholas Sager, Posted December 16, 2016 10:00 am Photo by Nicholas Sager Share this:PrintEmailMoreShare on Tumblr Related Filed under: Mobile, Newsletter, SNAPS, Today's Mission You may also like: Mission Residents Want No Homeless Tents or Soup Kitchen, Ask More from CityZeitgeist, Concerned Over Shadow, Opposing Mission District Housing ProjectSNAP: Chivas, It Takes A Family
beautiful picture!!
Thanks. I coudln’t belive that what’s left of Cole Hardware!