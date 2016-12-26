Photo Essay: Just Murals

Photo by Kathleen NarruhnPhoto by Kathleen Narruhn
By Posted
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, Today's Mission

You may also like:

    • One Comment

    1. Andrew Padilla
      December 27, 2016 at 12:59 pm

      Very nice photo essay. Love it. The Daedalus mural was done by a friend of mine.

      Reply

    Something to add?

    Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy