Photo Essay: Just Murals Photo by Kathleen Narruhn By Kathleen Becerra-NarruhnPosted December 26, 2016 7:00 am Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Very nice photo essay. Love it. The Daedalus mural was done by a friend of mine.