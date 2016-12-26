Photo Essay: Just Murals Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Tweet By Kathleen Becerra-NarruhnPosted December 26, 2016 7:00 am Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Share this:PrintEmailMoreShare on Tumblr Related Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, Today's Mission You may also like: Old School SF Grocery Reopens with New School AppealSnaps: Woolens SpottedSNAP: Lovely Beast on 24th Street
Something to add?