“Miracle in the Mission” Returns to O’Connell High Sunday

The community group All In SF will host a “holiday giveback” event including a toy giveaway and a holiday meal at John O’Connell High School on Sunday, December 18 from 11-4 p.m.

The event, which also promises activities for children, free haircuts, and live music, is the second holiday event of its kind at John O’Connell by the group, which also hosts backpack giveaways and other events around the neighborhood.

Several other community groups like Bicis del Pueblo and PODER will make an appearance, while many local businesses like Misionero Clothing and Uptown Automotive are also sponsoring the event.