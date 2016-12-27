Man Stabbed in Face, Woman Threatened with Crack Pipe in Robberies

Police report that at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, two 20-year-old men were hanging out near 20th and Church streets when two men, estimated to be in their 20s, walked up and asked one of the men for his wallet. The man refused, and one of the suspects then stabbed the two men, one of them in the face. The two suspects fled on foot and were not arrested. The victims were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 25, a 30-year-old woman was walking near 17th Street and Treat Avenue when a man walked up and threatened her with a crack pipe, then took her purse, phone and cash. No arrest was made, and the woman was uninjured.

Three men robbed a woman of her cell phone and backpack near Bernal Heights Park on Dec. 24. At around 5:30 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near Folsom and Ripley streets, talking on her phone, when a man estimated to be around 20 years old approached the woman from behind and took her phone.

The man then demanded the woman’s backpack, which she refused to hand over. Two more suspects surrounded the woman, who then gave them the backpack. The three men got into a beige sedan driven by a fourth suspect, and the group fled with the victim’s belongings. The victim was not injured and the suspects were not arrested.

On Monday, Dec. 26, at 10:40 p.m., an unknown suspect ran up to a 29-year-old man standing at 25th and Bartlett streets from behind and punched him. The suspect took the man’s wallet and fled on foot, while the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the week, a business on Mission Street between 25th and 26th streets was burgled. The business owners told police they left the business at 10 p.m. on Thursday night, and returned at 8 a.m. the next morning to find the back door pried open and a safe opened with cash removed. No arrest has yet been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.