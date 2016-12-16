Man Robbed at Knifepoint in Mission

A 29-year-old man was walking near 30th and Mission streets near 8:40 p.m. on Thursday when he was approached by a group of three — one man and the other two unknown. The man pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim then gave up his car keys before being forced onto the ground by the suspect.

The group then fled, and when the victim went to his car it was gone. Police report that he later recovered his car, unoccupied. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.