UPDATE: Man Shot, Killed Outside Burma Love on Valencia St.

Police have confirmed the death of a 38-year-old man who was shot outside of Burma Love at 211 Valencia St. near Duboce Thursday evening.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:25 p.m. outside of the restaurant and was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injury. Police have reported no arrests, but are looking for a 35-year-old suspect.

At 8:30 p.m. the block from Clinton Park to Duboce remained cordoned off, although patrons of Burma Love and passerby’s were permitted to walk through and enter the business.

The staff at Burma Love said Thursday evening they did not see anything as they were working and the incident took place outside on Valencia Street.

On Friday morning, one regular at nearby bar Zeitgeist, Sunny Grundstron, said based on a photo of the victim police had shown him he was reasonably sure the man often panhandled in the neighborhood.

Grundstron also said he saw the victim earlier in the day arguing with two people, though he did not witness the homicide.

Emily Lee, a server at Burma Love, said she wasn’t working the night before but was concerned when she heard about the incident.

“It’s scary that something like this could happen right out front of my work,” she said.

We will update as we get more information.