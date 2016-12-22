Homeless Man Found Dead in Mission District Driveway

A homeless man was found dead Wednesday morning in a driveway near the intersection of 25th and Shotwell streets. Police have not yet confirmed his cause of death.

The man was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner as 79-year-old Jose Campos, who neighbors say was homeless and could often be seen near the intersection.

Police found Campos laying in the driveway of a residence on 25th St. after they received a call for service at 9:48 a.m., police spokesperson Giselle Talkoff said.

Police said the medics declared Campos dead at the scene, where he was sleeping on a piece of cardboard laid on the cement driveway, according to Shotwell Street resident Craig Weber.

Though it’s unclear what led to to Campos’ death, Talkoff said it was “nothing suspicious.”

Police tagged a cart containing clothes, cigarettes, a chair and other belongings before the Department of Public Works officers took it as evidence, Weber said.

Several homeless people who live in the area said they knew Campos, but only two or three had heard of his death by Thursday afternoon. One man who had known him for more than a year said Campos was “a nice person.”

Residents of the area said Campos sometimes worked jobs in the 24th Street corridor, and was friends with families who sold jewelry on Folsom Street.