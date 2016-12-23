Homeless for the Holidays: What’s Needed and Where to Deliver It

If you, like many other San Franciscans, are wondering how to help the homeless over the holidays, there are many ways – but here’s what people need, in their own words.

Though it is closed until Tuesday for the holidays, donations can be dropped off as of 12/27 at the Mission Neighborhood Resource Center at 165 Capp St. Please note, however, that no children’s items are accepted.

Until then, if you want to donate directly to those who appeared in this video you can find them at:

Cesar Chavez St. near Vermont St.

Alameda and Treat Sts.

Harrison St. between Alameda and 14th St.

Trainor St. near 14th St.

Here’s a list of the items mentioned in the video:

socks

baby wipes

blankets

batteries

toilet paper

body wash

jackets

tents

propane (small green Coleman tanks)