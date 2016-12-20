Female Victim Identified in Mission District Double Homicide

The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified 27-year-old Lindsay McCollum as the second victim in a fatal shooting near the intersection of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Sunday night.

McCollum and 51-year-old Eddie “Tennessee” Tate were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment near the intersection, where Tate reportedly lived. McCollum had no fixed address according to the medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and Tate was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.