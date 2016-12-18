Developments in development: Home of the Rich

You knew the city was changing – now here are some number that illustrate how. The population turnover citywide has resulted in huge shifts. More white, Latino and Asian people and fewer black people live in the city as a whole (though the Mission’s Latino population specifically has dropped), but more significantly, the mean income jumped by about 13 percent, to $134,000, between 2014 and 2015 citywide.

Here’s some data from Citylab about how much wealthier the population has become, in heat map form. For a fun comparison, pull that up side by side with this map from Curbed of where people voted for Trump:

But hey, at least the richest give back, right? Here’s $20 million from Facebook to build affordable housing in Silicon Valley – which, given that building that housing from scratch costs anywhere between $300,000 to $700,000 a door, will pay for something like 40 units. Yay.

Oh, and let’s not forget the $30 million from the Benioffs to solve family homelessness, because having a hospital named after them is not enough. Which…is admirable. At the risk of being really cynical, I do want to point out that the city budget for fighting homelessness is already at something like $241 million a year, and though the city’s efforts have been herculean, I wonder if adding $30 million is going to make more than a dent.

Speaking of millions for good causes, the city just announced a bit of a funding bump for local nonprofits as part of its Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative – About $1 million is going to 31 nonprofits, including local ones like Instituto Familiar de la Raza, Mission Childcare Consortium, Mission Graduates, and New Door Ventures.

Let’s look at what’s being bought, sold, built and torn down in this climate of sloshing cash:

Curbed brings us peeks inside these sticker shockers: There’s the three-bedroom flat on 26th and Treat asking $1.19 million and a four-bedroom on 21st and Hampshire asking $2.3 million.

Plans have been drawn up for housing at 668 Guerrero, which was sold in foreclosure in August of last year. SocketSite presciently speculated at the time that the site would be developed up to its zoning limit of 40 feet, and indeed, the plans call for a four-story, three-unit building there with private roof deck.

Socketsite also reports that the owners of the Elbo Room have been granted environmental review streamlining. But the bar still has some time – it’s got a lease until 2018.

Finally, an appeal seeking to overturn the approvals of a big development on 23rd and Folsom streets was supposed to be heard at the Board of Supervisors this Tuesday, but that hearing was delayed. That pushes the appeal into the territory of a new Board of Supervisors, this time a moderate-heavy one – which promises to be a spirited hearing.