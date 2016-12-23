Bar Fight, Robberies, Shots Fired, and an Assault in the Mission

A man had his arms pinned to his sides while being robbed early Thursday morning by a man and a woman in the Mission District. The 26-year-old victim was near 17th and Mission streets at 5:30 a.m. when he was approached from behind by a 45-year-old man and 20-year-old woman.

The man took his arms and pulled them to his sides while the woman rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his cash. Both the man and woman fled on foot, and the police have not made an arrest.

At 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, a 43-year-old woman was near 24th and Folsom streets when a car pulled up alongside her and someone got out with a gun drawn. The suspect, which the police do not identify as either a man or a woman, demanded her purse, and the woman complied, handing it over. The suspect then got back in the car, which was driven by someone else, and the car drove off. The police have not made an arrest.

Two men, 18 and 16 years old, pushed a 41-year-old man to the ground on Thursday at 9:25 a.m. after they demanded cash and he told them he had none. The assault took place near 24thn and Bryant streets, and the pair fled on foot. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Shots were fired at 26th and Folsom streets at 5:30 on Thursday. Police officers responded to a call in the area and found pistol casings, but after a search did not find any victims or damaged property.

Early Friday morning, a bar fight between two women resulted in one of them being sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The two women were in a bar on Mission Street between 18th and 19th streets when the victim bumped into the suspect, a 21-year-old. The suspect then struck the victim in the head with a bottle, and the victim fell to the ground and sustained further injuries. The suspect fled, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a link to a page of services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.