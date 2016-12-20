Armory Makes Entertainment Debut with New Year’s Bash

Though it’s no stranger to hosting major events, the Armory on 14th and Mission streets is expecting some 4,000 people to ring in the new year for its first event as an official show venue.

The bash, featuring the French electronic music band Justice, marks the official opening of the events venue “The Armory” – not to be confused with Kink.com, which, though it is housed in the same building and owned by the same person, is a technically separate enterprise.

Renovating the space, known as the Drill Court, cost more than $3 million. The result is a 40,000 foot floating maple dance floor, a new sound system, and a supergrid truss system for light and sound staging – making the Armory the proud owner of the only such system in San Francisco, a release claims.

Obtaining the entertainment license that allowed the Armory to officially become an events venue faced some pushback from neighbors concerned about noise and rowdy concert-goers. In its statement about the opening, the Armory wrote it has installed sound barriers:

“The Armory has also invested heavily in sound attenuation on all doors and windows, and other methods of preventing the noise from high decibel stage shows from affecting the surrounding neighborhood,” the statement read.

Nonetheless, things inside the venue promise to be be anything but quiet.

“Within the year, The Armory will be the number one venue in San Francisco for live shows,” said the Armory’s events coordinator, Audrey Joseph, in the statement. “The Armory will again be known as the Madison Square Garden of the West Coast.”