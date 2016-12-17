Alameda Deputies in Mission District Alley Beating Fired

Still from the footage captured of Stanislav Petrov being beaten by Alameda County Sheriff's deputies in November 2015.

Two more Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the November 2015 beating of a suspect in a Mission District alley are no longer with the department, the San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday.

Criminal charges including assault under color of authority, battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon have been brought against the two deputies, Luis Santamaria and Paul Wieber.

The beating took place after Sheriff’s deputies pursued Petrov across the Bay Bridge after finding him in a San Leandro parking lot in what they say was a stolen vehicle, a spokesperson said after the incident. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department also told reporters after the incident that deputies had seen a gun in Petrov’s car.

The car chase concluded when Petrov crashed near Stevenson Street in the Mission and then left his car to run down an alley. Near the corner of Clinton Park and Stevenson alleys, video cameras caught deputies tackling and striking Petrov repeatedly with their batons. Petrov nearly lost the use of his arm from the severity of the injuries he sustained. Later, a homeless couple living on the alley told reporters they had been bribed to keep quiet about the incident – with a gold chain and other items that the deputies allegedly took from Petrov.

Another deputy of the eight allegedly involved in the beating was also fired. Petrov’s attorney has filed a complaint against Alameda County, the sheriff, and the deputies.