Activists to Host Housing Strategy Town Hall Saturday

The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) will host a town hall on Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission YMCA at 4080 Mission St. to discuss grassroots strategies for combating San Francisco’s housing crisis.

According to the Facebook event description, participants will weigh in on demands for a statewide Tenant Bill of Rights as well as how to “hold elected officials accountable in 2017.” The description notes that the median value of a San Francisco home, as well as the median monthly rental rate, exceeds the average family’s grasp, and also highlights city eviction rates, which have been on the rise since 2010.

The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) is a statewide organization dedicated to empowering low- and moderate income residents, immigrants, and working families through grassroots organizing. The organization fights for housing justice as well as worker justice and voter engagement.