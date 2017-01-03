First San Francisco Homicide of 2017 Claims Life in Mission
Police have identified the two men killed in two separate shootings on New Year’s Day in the Mission and the Bayview districts as 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales and 35-year-old Mitchell Smith,...
Developments in Development: The Road Ahead
Developments in Development is a weekly column recapping real estate, business, planning, zoning and construction news. It’s over! Now on to the next mess that will be 2017. And much...
Hunger Strike, Homelessness, Illicit Partying: Our Favorite Stories of 2016
For all the talk about journalism being in a death spiral, Mission Local staff has some highlights of what we think are our best stories of the year. Here’s what...
Trump, NIMBYs, Illegal Clubs, and Drag Queens: Top Stories of...
Trump and tattoos, homophobia and housing, billionaires, fires, prostitutes, and gambling — the Mission did not disappoint this year in its ability to serve up both tragedy, humor, and all...
The Touch Furniture Closes, Leaving Nearly a Block of Mission...
After 11 years in business and a move from Valencia to Mission Street, the midcentury furniture store The Touch has closed. The owner’s brother-in-law, who was clearing out the remaining inventory...
Man Killed Outside Burma Love on Valencia
Police have confirmed the death of a 39-year-old man who was stabbed outside of Burma Love at 211 Valencia St. near Duboce Thursday evening. Mathew Fiame, a San Francisco resident, was found suffering from...
Generous, Prolific, “Loco” – Stencil Artist Michael Roman Dies at...
In art and in life, Michael Roman was a man of many layers, colorful visions and haunting complexities. The stencil artist and silkscreen printmaker, best known for layered prints depicting...
After Tough Year, Bike Kitchen Raises Money, Looks Ahead
The Bike Kitchen, a nonprofit bike repair space that allows anyone to come in and use tools, get mechanics’ advice, and dig through used parts for low fees, sent an email...
Humphry Slocombe Celebrates Eighth Anniversary with Free Scoops
Mere minutes after Humphry Slocombe started offering free cones to celebrate its eighth birthday, a line had formed to the corner. The quirky deluxe ice cream joint could draw thousands today,...
Artists Respond to Fire Safety Crackdown By Calling on the...
In the wake of the tragic fire in Oakland that claimed 36 lives and the city crackdowns that resulted, the founder of a Mission District arts space will bring together...
Men Stabbed in Face, Woman Threatened with Crack Pipe in...
Police report that at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, two 20-year-old men were hanging out near 20th and Church streets when two men, estimated to be in their 20s,...
City Cracks Down on Meditation at Luxury SF Mission Condo
Meditating for world peace wasn’t without consequences for Saytar Kamdar, who lives across from Dolores Park in one of four condos that were once a 100-year-old church. The site at...
Old School SF Grocery Reopens with New School Appeal
If you didn’t know that the Casa Guadalupe market has been on Mission and 25th streets since 1997, you certainly wouldn’t guess from its smart new awning, shining floors, or...
Photo Essay: Just Murals
Paprika – A Little Eastern Europe in the Mission
Paprika took over the old El Trebol space – a sweet Nicaraguan restaurant that had lived there since 1979 – almost four years ago, and I finally got over my...
Homeless for the Holidays: What’s Needed and Where to Deliver...
If you, like many other San Franciscans, are wondering how to help the homeless over the holidays, there are many ways – but here’s what people need, in their own words. Though...
Bar Fight, Robberies, Shots Fired, and an Assault in the...
A man had his arms pinned to his sides while being robbed early Thursday morning by a man and a woman in the Mission District. The 26-year-old victim was near 17th and...