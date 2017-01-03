Mission Homeless Man Without Shelter After Tent Blaze, Possibly...

Crime Recap: Los Shucos Break-In, Multiple Assaults in Mission

Health Clinics Trending on SF’s Valencia Street

First San Francisco Homicide of 2017 Claims Life in Mission Police have identified the two men killed in two separate shootings on New Year’s Day in the Mission and the Bayview districts as 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales and 35-year-old Mitchell Smith,... Leave a comment

Developments in Development: The Road Ahead Developments in Development is a weekly column recapping real estate, business, planning, zoning and construction news. It’s over! Now on to the next mess that will be 2017. And much... Leave a comment

The Touch Furniture Closes, Leaving Nearly a Block of Mission... After 11 years in business and a move from Valencia to Mission Street, the midcentury furniture store The Touch has closed. The owner’s brother-in-law, who was clearing out the remaining inventory... 3 Comments

Man Killed Outside Burma Love on Valencia Police have confirmed the death of a 39-year-old man who was stabbed outside of Burma Love at 211 Valencia St. near Duboce Thursday evening. Mathew Fiame, a San Francisco resident, was found suffering from... 1 Comment

After Tough Year, Bike Kitchen Raises Money, Looks Ahead The Bike Kitchen, a nonprofit bike repair space that allows anyone to come in and use tools, get mechanics’ advice, and dig through used parts for low fees, sent an email... Leave a comment

Humphry Slocombe Celebrates Eighth Anniversary with Free Scoops Mere minutes after Humphry Slocombe started offering free cones to celebrate its eighth birthday, a line had formed to the corner. The quirky deluxe ice cream joint could draw thousands today,... Leave a comment

Artists Respond to Fire Safety Crackdown By Calling on the... In the wake of the tragic fire in Oakland that claimed 36 lives and the city crackdowns that resulted, the founder of a Mission District arts space will bring together... Leave a comment

City Cracks Down on Meditation at Luxury SF Mission Condo Meditating for world peace wasn’t without consequences for Saytar Kamdar, who lives across from Dolores Park in one of four condos that were once a 100-year-old church. The site at... 6 Comments

Old School SF Grocery Reopens with New School Appeal If you didn’t know that the Casa Guadalupe market has been on Mission and 25th streets since 1997, you certainly wouldn’t guess from its smart new awning, shining floors, or... 3 Comments

Paprika – A Little Eastern Europe in the Mission Paprika took over the old El Trebol space – a sweet Nicaraguan restaurant that had lived there since 1979 – almost four years ago, and I finally got over my... 1 Comment